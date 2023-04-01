Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $269.41

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.41.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $263.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.18. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

