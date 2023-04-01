Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $57.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.82.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sealed Air Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

