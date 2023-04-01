Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,675 shares of company stock worth $8,516,086. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Toast Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Toast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Toast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.80. Toast has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

