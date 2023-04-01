Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) PT at $65.08

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 175.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.