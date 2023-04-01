Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.58 on Monday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

