Head-To-Head Contrast: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.80% 14.84% 5.14% Holley 10.72% 2.03% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

Autoliv has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $8.84 billion 0.91 $423.00 million $4.86 19.21 Holley $688.41 million 0.47 $73.77 million $0.64 4.28

This table compares Autoliv and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Holley. Holley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Autoliv and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 9 5 0 2.27 Holley 0 4 6 0 2.60

Autoliv presently has a consensus price target of $99.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.40%. Holley has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 146.35%. Given Holley’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holley is more favorable than Autoliv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Autoliv beats Holley on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

