CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Critical Review

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 436.26, meaning that its share price is 43,526% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CCUR and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus price target of $14.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than CCUR.

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CCUR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Runway Growth Finance pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 1.58 $12.23 million N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.53 $32.25 million $0.80 15.16

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56%

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats CCUR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

