Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) vs. Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Head to Head Contrast

Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wilmar International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wilmar International and Square Enix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilmar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Square Enix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Wilmar International has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilmar International and Square Enix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilmar International $73.40 billion 0.27 $2.40 billion N/A N/A Square Enix $3.25 billion 1.76 $454.02 million $3.67 13.08

Wilmar International has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix.

Profitability

This table compares Wilmar International and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilmar International N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 16.52% 16.65% 12.78%

Summary

Square Enix beats Wilmar International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilmar International

(Get Rating)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel. The Oilseeds and Grains segment comprises the merchandising and processing of a wide range of agricultural products including non palm and lauric edible oils, oilseeds, flour and rice milling, corn processing and downstream products like wheat and rice noodles in consumer pack, medium pack and in bulk. The Sugar segment engages in milling, refining, merchandising, branding, and distribution of sugar and its related products. The others segment includes the manufacturing and distribution of fertilizer products and ship-chartering services. The company was founded by Kuok Khoon Hong and Martua Sitorus in 1991 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Square Enix

(Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games. The Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development, and distribution of arcade game machines. The Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics, and game strategy books. The Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution, and licensing of derivative works. The company was founded on September 22, 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.