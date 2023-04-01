Analyzing Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) & Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbia Advance and Shimizu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance $8.78 billion 0.50 $657.00 million N/A N/A Shimizu $13.21 billion 0.30 $425.06 million $1.96 10.86

Orbia Advance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shimizu.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Orbia Advance has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orbia Advance and Shimizu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shimizu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A Shimizu 2.64% 3.62% 1.50%

Summary

Shimizu beats Orbia Advance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process. The Fluoride Process segment extracts fluorite, which is used in the production of hydrofluoric acid, the cement, ceramic, steel and welding industries. The Fluent segment manufactures products for day to day purposes like PVC pipes and connections, polyethene and polypropylene, as well as geosynthectics, which are used for water management systems. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties. The Others segment provides the engineering and other businesses operated by its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Kisuke Shimizu in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

