Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) SVP Sells $629,000.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

