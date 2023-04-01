Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) SVP Sells $629,000.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Worthington Industries Price Performance
Worthington Industries stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Worthington Industries Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)
