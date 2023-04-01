KeyCorp Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

