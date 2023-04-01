Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $877,843.54 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.