Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $877,843.54 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SEI Investments Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.
SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.
