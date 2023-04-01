Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

