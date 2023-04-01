Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) COO Sells $1,359,781.50 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

IAS stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

