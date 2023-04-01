StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.89 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 181,508 shares of company stock worth $252,141. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

