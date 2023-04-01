Terns Pharmaceuticals’ (TERN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TERN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

TERN opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 3,224,239 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,635,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

