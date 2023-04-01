Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

