HC Wainwright Cuts Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $11.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $214.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.52.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,270,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at $24,270,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,276,501 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,444. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

