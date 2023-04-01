RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) versus Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Critical Analysis

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RingCentral and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.47 -$879.17 million ($9.23) -3.32 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 0.78 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.1% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RingCentral and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 9 12 1 2.64 Argo Blockchain 1 7 0 0 1.88

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 94.64%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 414.97%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than RingCentral.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -44.22% -765.97% -7.81% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RingCentral beats Argo Blockchain on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

