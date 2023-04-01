Contrasting KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -13.60% -82.71% -6.14% Tripadvisor 1.27% 3.15% 1.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Tripadvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.14 -$43.17 million ($1.01) -1.04 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.88 $20.00 million $0.12 165.50

Analyst Ratings

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KLDiscovery and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Tripadvisor 4 6 2 0 1.83

Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 31.59%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Risk & Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats KLDiscovery on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

(Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.