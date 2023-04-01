City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) & Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Financial Analysis

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 58.50% 10.25% 4.61% City Office REIT 9.41% 2.31% 1.06%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. City Office REIT pays out 470.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 6 3 1 2.50 City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.32%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.41%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.54 billion 3.19 $902.60 million $1.50 5.48 City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.53 $16.99 million $0.17 40.59

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than City Office REIT. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats City Office REIT on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003, and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

