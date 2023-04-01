The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

