Reviewing Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Gentera alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gentera and Logiq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.52 Logiq $34.65 million 0.13 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.63

Profitability

Gentera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gentera and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gentera and Logiq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gentera beats Logiq on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentera

(Get Rating)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.