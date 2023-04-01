Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) & Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Head to Head Comparison

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% Coda Octopus Group 20.39% 10.29% 9.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Inflection Point Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.27%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Coda Octopus Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 3.63 $4.30 million $0.39 18.77

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It also operates through the Americas, Europe, Australia or Asia, and Middle East or Africa geographical segments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

