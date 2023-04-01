Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $151.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.28. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

