Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,270 Average Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($40.18).
A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.93) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,246.63). 7.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,807.56%.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.