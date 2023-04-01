Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,270 Average Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($40.18).

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.23) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($39.93) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Ian Tyler acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). In other Anglo American news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,382.98). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,493 ($30.63) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,246.63). 7.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,678 ($32.90) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,029.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,048.03. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,437.50 ($29.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.39). The company has a market capitalization of £35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.27, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,807.56%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

