Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

Compass Stock Up 5.2 %

COMP stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.83. Compass has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

