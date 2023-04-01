RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $97.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.78.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

RPM International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $87.24 on Monday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.57.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

