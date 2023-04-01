Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head-To-Head Survey

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74% Kura Sushi USA -1.05% -1.54% -0.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.86 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.67 Kura Sushi USA $141.09 million 4.57 -$760,000.00 ($0.16) -411.50

This table compares Sweetgreen and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sweetgreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sweetgreen and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kura Sushi USA 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 50.51%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $72.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Sweetgreen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

