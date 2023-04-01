Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells 5,242 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.83, for a total transaction of $1,608,402.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,638.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winmark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $320.43 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $324.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter worth $47,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WINA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

