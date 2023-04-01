Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 29,730 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $1,868,827.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86.

On Friday, March 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 28,026 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,116,243.26.

On Monday, January 30th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,742,592.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83.

On Friday, January 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,053 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,906,133.18.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.18.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,053 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

