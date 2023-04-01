Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,500.00

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,877.97 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,892.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,739.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,587.30.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.