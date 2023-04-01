Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to C$2,500.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$2,500.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $1,877.97 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,892.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,739.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,587.30.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

