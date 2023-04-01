Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,800.00

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,877.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,739.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,587.30. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $1,892.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.