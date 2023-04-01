Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Raised to $2,800.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,877.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,739.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,587.30. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $1,892.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

