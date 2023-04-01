Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$98.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.40 and a 52 week high of C$103.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.48.

In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

