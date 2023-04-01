Brokerages Set Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target at $4.90

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.90.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Nerdy Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 108,950.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

