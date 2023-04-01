Insider Buying: Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) CEO Acquires 92,500 Shares of Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,306,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,753,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,773,000 after acquiring an additional 166,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

