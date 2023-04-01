DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $5,316,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in DraftKings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

