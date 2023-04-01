DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $5,316,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in DraftKings by 2.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.