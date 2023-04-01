The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 743.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 95,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 84,396 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

