Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Buys $2,442,576.49 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -738.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

