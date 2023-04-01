Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $108.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.80.
HXGBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock.
Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $14.84.
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.