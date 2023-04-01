Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Buys $16,110,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares in the company, valued at $783,056,235.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 168,692 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,009,808.84.

On Monday, January 30th, Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc purchased 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Ares Management by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Management by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

