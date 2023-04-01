Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Critical Contrast

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wilhelmina International and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Cyber Apps World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $17.78 million 1.26 $3.53 million $0.69 6.29 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -3.00

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wilhelmina International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 6.46% 15.35% 8.95% Cyber Apps World N/A -289.95% -188.57%

Risk and Volatility

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Cyber Apps World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

(Get Rating)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services. The Celebrity Management division seeks to secure endorsement and spokesperson work for celebrities from the worlds of sports, music, and entertainment. The Licensing and Branding Associations division collects third-party licensing fees in connection with the licensing of the Wilhelmina name. The company was founded by Wilhelmina Cooper in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Rating)

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is engaged in the business of consulting services in the retail specialty coffee industry. The firm also focuses on the development of mobile applications allowing users to save money on products and services with mobile coupons using desktops, mobile devices, and smartphones. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.