Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $13.09 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

