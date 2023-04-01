Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $13.09 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.