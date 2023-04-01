Brokers Offer Predictions for First Citizens BancShares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $161.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $100.39. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,025.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $90.78 per share.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 4.2 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $973.10 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $981.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $779.38.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

