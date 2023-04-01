Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $497.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $462.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.32.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

