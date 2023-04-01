Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $74.56

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.85 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,740. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

