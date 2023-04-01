Research Analysts Set Expectations for UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will earn $7.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.90) per share.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

