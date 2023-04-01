Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.57. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million.

Insider Activity at Harpoon Therapeutics

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.