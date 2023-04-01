West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in March

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,647,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 26,301,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
West China Cement Stock Performance
Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Friday. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
About West China Cement
