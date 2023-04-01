West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in March

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,647,800 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 26,301,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Friday. West China Cement has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

