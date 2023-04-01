Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Drops By 18.4%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,400 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 1,003,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.52 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

